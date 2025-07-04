Subscriber login Close [x]
Majestic expansion continues apace with Oxfordshire opening

By Hamish Graham
Published:  04 July, 2025

Wine retailer Majestic has announced the opening of a new retail site in Thame, Oxfordshire. The addition comes as the business prepares to open two more stores as well as two Vagabond wine bars over the coming months.

The new 1,680 sq ft shop is situated in a former butcher, Newitt’s of Thame, on the market town’s High Street. In homage to the Newitt family who operated the shop for over 50 years, Majestic has retained a number of original features including the black and white flooring, as well as the butcher’s original wall murals.

The new store will also support Majestic Commercial, the company’s B2B arm, in supplying local on-trade venues in the Thame area.

Majestic continues to expand its retail footprint in the month ahead, with two in shops opening in Christchurch and Wimborne Minster respectively.

The group also plans to open two new Vagabond venues in St Paul’s and Liverpool Street in the nation’s capital. The wine bars are the first new Vagabond openings for Majestic since it acquired the business in April 2024.

CEO of Majestic, John Colley is confident the new Thame opening will reap rewards for the country’s largest wine retailer.

He commented: “Thame is a location we’ve been targeting for some time as part of our expansion plans, so we are delighted to be bringing our award-winning wines and expertise to the town.

“We know there are hundreds of discerning wine lovers in the local community – many of whom already shop with us in Oxford, Aylesbury or online – and our new store will make it even easier for them to discover new wines, beers and spirits they will love.”




