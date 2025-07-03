Georgian wine shows strong growth in UK supermarkets

By Hamish Graham

Georgian wine has shown positive momentum in UK supermarkets, with a 200% sales increase seen at M&S in 2024 and increased distribution at Waitrose too.

In both cases this was in part thanks to new listings at the retailers. The additions continue unabated this year: Waitrose introduced wines from producer Teliani Valley and M&S having recently added a Kisi from Dugladze. The latter has sold over 1,000 bottles per week since its introduction at the beginning of June.

Meanwhile, Majestic’s sales climbing 66% in 2024 for wines from the Caucasus nation. The off-trade wine giant added a Saperavi to its range last year.

It is worth noting in all cases that sales are starting from a relatively low baseline. The nation’s winemakers, however, will be happy to witness the emerging trend, particularly as they seek to move away from the Russian export market.

Sarah Abbott MW, who leads Wines of Georgia UK campaign, is buoyed by the encouraging trajectory.

She reflected: “This is a hugely exciting moment for Georgian wine, marking the next phase of its growth in the UK. Over the past six years, Georgian wines have firmly established themselves in the prestige on-trade.

“Now, with expanded national retail listings, we have a major opportunity to build broader consumer awareness and really develop the category.”

As previously reported by Harpers, UK volume sales of Georgian wine grew 72% in 2024, backed up with a 50% increase of investment from the National Wine Agency of Georgia for 2025.









