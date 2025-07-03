Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Georgian wine shows strong growth in UK supermarkets

By Hamish Graham
Published:  03 July, 2025

Georgian wine has shown positive momentum in UK supermarkets, with a 200% sales increase seen at M&S in 2024 and increased distribution at Waitrose too.

In both cases this was in part thanks to new listings at the retailers. The additions continue unabated this year: Waitrose introduced wines from producer Teliani Valley and M&S having recently added a Kisi from Dugladze. The latter has sold over 1,000 bottles per week since its introduction at the beginning of June.

Meanwhile, Majestic’s sales climbing 66% in 2024 for wines from the Caucasus nation. The off-trade wine giant added a Saperavi to its range last year.

It is worth noting in all cases that sales are starting from a relatively low baseline. The nation’s winemakers, however, will be happy to witness the emerging trend, particularly as they seek to move away from the Russian export market.

Sarah Abbott MW, who leads Wines of Georgia UK campaign, is buoyed by the encouraging trajectory.

She reflected: “This is a hugely exciting moment for Georgian wine, marking the next phase of its growth in the UK. Over the past six years, Georgian wines have firmly established themselves in the prestige on-trade.

“Now, with expanded national retail listings, we have a major opportunity to build broader consumer awareness and really develop the category.”

As previously reported by Harpers, UK volume sales of Georgian wine grew 72% in 2024, backed up with a 50% increase of investment from the National Wine Agency of Georgia for 2025.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Study shows Gen Z no longer leading mode...

EPR fees announced as joint statement la...

Jancis Robinson MW welcomed as patron of...

Bonhams announces charity collaboration...

William Grant & Sons onboards iconic The...

Sales of Lidl’s own label Pimm’s alterna...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Buyer/Portfolio Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95