CyT ramps up Chile’s wine tourism with new opening

By Jaq Bayles

Concha y Toro’s new enotourism destination, the ambitious Centro del Vino in Pirque, which was announced in 2022, has opened close to Chile’s capital, Santiago.

The state-of-the art 12,000sq m centre aims to put the country at the forefront of global wine tourism by offering “an immersive, technology-driven experience that blends wine, history, art, and cultural heritage in a unique, museum-style environment”.

Isabel Guilisasti, vice president of fine wines & corporate image at Viña Concha y Toro, said: “Just as our wines have brought Chile’s name to every corner of the globe, we now want the Centro del Vino to become a symbol of national heritage for all those who visit the country.

“The Centro del Vino elevates the wine tourism experience, grounded in three key pillars that define Concha y Toro: excellence, sustainability, and innovation. This project – announced in 2022 as part of our 140th anniversary – not only celebrates our legacy but also reflects our deep commitment to future generations.”

The development of the Centro del Vino involved a multidisciplinary team of Chilean experts, including architect Martín Hurtado, landscape designer Juan Grimm, interior designer Enrique Concha, exhibition curators Pablo Cordua and Sebastián Moro, and visual artist Josefina Guilisasti, among many others.

Guilisasti added: “The Centro del Vino is the result of the talent, passion and commitment of an extraordinary team – made up of internal collaborators and external advisors – who, from different areas of expertise, gave their very best to bring this project to life.

“Every step, every idea and every shared effort made this unique space a reality. Now, we face the exciting challenge and strong conviction to share it with the world and position it as a global benchmark in wine tourism.”

The new space comprises six themed zones, “each offering unique experiences”. Furthermore, the Centro del Vino is committed to sustainability and is the first wine centre in the world to receive the Preferred by Nature Sustainable Tourism Seal, which recognises tourism initiatives that take a responsible approach to biodiversity and heritage.







