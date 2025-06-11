By Harpers Editorial team

London’s Marylebone is already spoilt for top restaurants, with new Middle Eastern venue Noreen adding to this culinary grandeur. Diners at the new eatery can expect recipes taking inspiration from across the region. The menu, steered by ex-Dorchester chef Mehdi Hani, will includes mezzes to share, complimented by Tannour-oven fired flatbreads as well as selections from the Minqala grill for carnivorous diners. The drinks menu will include cocktails from Mr Lyan Studio, taking inspiration from the Middle Eastern ingredients including the distilled spirit arak, as well as hibiscus, za’atar and tahini. The wine list will spotlight a number of emerging regions, including Lebanon and Turkey.