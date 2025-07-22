By Harpers Editorial team

The learned city of Cambridge will have its culinary scene bolstered with the addition of Margaret’s. Touted as the younger sibling of Michelin-starred Restaurant 22, co-founders Alex Olivier and Sam Carter hope to bring a more relaxed vibe to the city’s Chesterton Road. Modern British bistro plates will be served at both lunch and dinner, with highlights ranging from the simple sophistication of roasted lemon sole to hearty Sunday roasts such as an Old Winchester, celeriac and caramelised onion pie served with all the associated trimmings. Wines are curated by Georgia Goodard and sourced from well-loved local indies in the shape of Thorne Wines and Cambridge Wine Merchants. The continually evolving wine list will offer a unique array including a skin contact Gewürztraminer.