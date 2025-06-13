Subscriber login Close [x]
    Boxcar Fire & Wine

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  13 June, 2025

    A wine-oriented culinary reinvention will always prick the ears of the Harpers team, and news of the relaunch of Boxcar Bar & Grill as Boxcar Fire & Wine did just this. A stone’s throw from Hyde Park, the reinvigorated restaurant, with a revamped interior to boot, is led by head chef Zisis Gkalmpenis. Hailing from Greece, his experience incorporates time at top London restaurants including the Michelin-starred Pied à Terre. Central to the kitchen’s creations is the use of an open grill, with direct, elemental cooking its MO. Expect inventiveness, from Galician blonde beef rib to brill with asparagus and wild garlic. Wine takes centre stage too with an emphasis on small-scale, sustainable producers from the world over. Included in the restaurant’s wine list will be its own-label rosé, Tinted Glasses, created in collaboration with Château Saint-Maur in Provence.

    23 New Quebec St, London W1H 7SD

    boxcar.co.uk/fire-wine



