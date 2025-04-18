Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Locatelli

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  18 April, 2025

    Opening in the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery is the latest eponymous offering from Giorgio and Plaxy Locatelli, in partnership with catering supremo Searcy’s. The menu from chef Giorgio Locatelli will draw inspiration from the hallowed paintings that call the National Gallery home. So if Caravaggio-inspired Italian food, from braised veal ravioli to Tiramisu, piques your interested, then a trip to the new 80-seater restaurant opening on 10 May could be in order. The opening of the venue coincides with the reopening of the Sainsbury Wing after a two-and-a-half year transformation, undertaken to mark the bicentenary of the famous gallery. The wine list, devised by Martin Didden, head of Champagne and wine for Searcy’s and wine director Virgilio Gennaro, will include vintages from Broglia, the oldest vineyard in Gavi as well as Ca’ del Bosco Franciacorta.

    Sainsbury Wing, National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DN

    locatelliatnationalgallery.co.uk

    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Majestic completes acquisition of Enotri...

    North South Wines appoints new hires ami...

    Tim Atkin MW: The Cape deserves our respect

    Cognac sales slump for Moët Hennessey in Q1

    Freixenet unveils premium alcohol-free C...

    Profile: Bibendum’s fresh approach

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

    Blogs 

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

    Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Reh Kendermann: Sales Manager UK

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95