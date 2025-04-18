By Harpers Editorial team

Opening in the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery is the latest eponymous offering from Giorgio and Plaxy Locatelli, in partnership with catering supremo Searcy’s. The menu from chef Giorgio Locatelli will draw inspiration from the hallowed paintings that call the National Gallery home. So if Caravaggio-inspired Italian food, from braised veal ravioli to Tiramisu, piques your interested, then a trip to the new 80-seater restaurant opening on 10 May could be in order. The opening of the venue coincides with the reopening of the Sainsbury Wing after a two-and-a-half year transformation, undertaken to mark the bicentenary of the famous gallery. The wine list, devised by Martin Didden, head of Champagne and wine for Searcy’s and wine director Virgilio Gennaro, will include vintages from Broglia, the oldest vineyard in Gavi as well as Ca’ del Bosco Franciacorta.