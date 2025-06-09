By Harpers Editorial team

Nestled beneath Covent Garden Market, Courtyard Wine Cellars will bring an expansive wine offering to the central London tourist hotspot. The venue, which opened in May, touts itself as the capital’s largest wine bar, offering everything from reasonably priced Provence rosé by the glass to bottles of claret approaching the grand mark. The 1,000-strong wine list will cater to the diverse array of shoppers in the market, as will the gastronomic options, with a hearty lunch menu complementing more relaxed, pizza-oriented evening fare.