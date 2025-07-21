Wine GB Awards include first 99 points awarded

By Jaq Bayles

The Wine GB Awards ceremony held last Friday (18 July) at Southwark Cathedral, London, saw the competition’s first-ever 99 points awarded to Dorset’s Langham Wine Estate, which gained eight trophies in all.

Langham’s 99 point-achieving Perpetual MV was announced as Supreme Champion, Best Sparkling Wine and Best Premium Sparkling Wine. The estate also picked up the trophy for the best NV Classic Cuvée for its Culver Classic Cuvée NV, Best Blanc de Blancs for its Blanc de Blancs NV, Best Blanc de Noirs for its Pinot Noir 2019, the regional trophy for Wessex and the title of the Best Producer.

Other high achievers this year included Devon’s Lyme Bay, which won Best Chardonnay, Best Still Wine, Best White Wine and the regional trophy for the West for its Martin’s Lane Chardonnay 2020, while London-based Blackbook Winery secured the trophy for the Best Red and Best Pinot Noir for its Nightjar 2022 and the regional trophy for the South East with its Pygmalion South Bank Vineyard Chardonnay 2022.

Co-chair of the judging panel Peter Richards MW said: “What a year this was at the Wine GB Awards. It was not only an immense privilege to taste such a vibrant, eclectic, ambitious range of wines – it was fun too. And that reflects the fun the winemakers are clearly having experimenting, pushing the boundaries, and fine-tuning their craft.

“These were wines brimming with confidence and ambition. You only have to look at the diversity and quality of the trophy winners to see that the modern GB wine basket overflows with delicious bounties across a wide range of styles.”







The Trophies

Supreme Champion, Best Sparkling Wine and Best Premium Sparkling: Langham Wine Estate Perpetual MV, Dorset

Best Still Wine, Best White Wine and Best Chardonnay: Lyme Bay Martin’s Lane Chardonnay 2020, Devon

Best Red Wine and Best Pinot Noir: Blackbook Winery Nightjar 2022, London

Best Vintage Sparkling, Best Classic Cuvée and Best Boutique Wine: Domaine Hugo, Hugo 2020, Wiltshire

Best Non-Vintage Sparkling: Langham Wine Estate Culver Classic Cuvée NV, Dorset

Best Blanc de Blancs: Langham Wine Estate Blanc de Blancs NV, Dorset

Best Blanc de Noirs: Langham Wine Estate Pinot Noir 2019, Dorset

Best Sparkling Rosé: Black Chalk Wild Rose 2021, Hampshire

Best Sparkling Blend: Stonyfield English Sparkling Wine White 2019, Northamptonshire

Best Alternative White and Best Innovative Wine: Sandridge Barton Sonny 2022, Devon

Best Bacchus: Wraxall Vineyard Bacchus Reserve 2022, Somerset

Best Still Rosé: Cobham House Rose 2024, Kent

Best Orange Wine: Sandridge Barton Pinot Gris 2019, Devon

Best Alternative Red: Vale Vineyard: Gwinllan Y Dyffryn Robin Goch 2023, Denbighshire

Best SWGB Wine: Leonardslee Family Vineyards Brut Reserve 2021, West Sussex

Best Producer: Langham Wine Estate, Dorset

Best Contract Winery: Three Choirs Vineyard, Gloucestershire

Best Newcomer: Walgate, East Sussex







Regional Trophies

East: Flint Vineyard Silex 2023, Norfolk

Midlands and North: Halfpenny Green Wine Estate Brut Reserve 2013, Staffordshire

South East: Blackbook Winery Pygmalion South Bank Vineyard 2022, London

Thames & Chilterns: All Angels 10 Year Anniversary Classic Cuvée 2014, Berkshire

Wales: Jabajak Vineyard White House Sparkling Blush 2021, Carmarthenshire

Wessex: Langham Wine Estate Perpetual MV, Dorset

West: Lyme Bay Martin’s Lane Chardonnay 2020, Devon







(Pictured: Langham Wine; credit: Saltwick Media)







