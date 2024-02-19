Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sud de France Top 100 re-launches with new website

By James Bayley
Published:  19 February, 2024

The 12th edition 2024 Sud de France 100 competition will have a new look when it relaunches in June.

Masters of Wine and popular broadcaster-authors Susie Barrie and Peter Richards will lead the new programme and identify top wines from the Languedoc, Roussillon and Rhône Valley for the annual tasting.

The Sud de France Top 100 also has a new website, offering enhanced search and identification of current winning wines, producers and regions. Registration to exhibit at the 2024 event is available via the new website until the 29 February application deadline.

Meanwhile, Occitanie wines have been growing in popularity in the UK – the region achieved an 11% increase in volume and a 17% rise in value in the first half of 2023, year-on-year.

Occitanie represents 30% of French wine sold in the UK and outperforms all other French regions (French Customs figures). It is the largest wine-producing region in the world with 270,000ha of vineyards and 81 grape varieties.

Isabelle Kanaan, executive director, of Bureau de la Région Occitanie/Pyrénées-Méditerranée in London, said: “The new website is very much the hub of our new strategy to connect UK buyers with producers. Our year continues with bespoke events offering opportunities to meet and progress direct business. 

“Over a decade, thanks to Tim Atkin MW, we established the high standards of blind judging which made the Top 100 the definitive current snapshot of top wines from Occitanie. Now buyers and writers respect and value this initiative, we are continuing to develop the potential. For 2024 we welcome the involvement of MWs Susie Barrie and Peter Richards to widen visibility and infuse a fresh dynamic into the competition.”

Visitor registration opens in May.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Profile: Hallgarten's new future with Co...

Tim Atkin MW: The problem with misplaced...

White hot: Demand for fizz pushes white...

Why mezcal could cure the ‘tequila timeb...

Wine Paris extends international reach

North South Wines and the Giesen Group j...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off-trade Sales Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Off-trade Sales

...

Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95