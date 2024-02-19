Sud de France Top 100 re-launches with new website

By James Bayley

The 12th edition 2024 Sud de France 100 competition will have a new look when it relaunches in June.

Masters of Wine and popular broadcaster-authors Susie Barrie and Peter Richards will lead the new programme and identify top wines from the Languedoc, Roussillon and Rhône Valley for the annual tasting.

The Sud de France Top 100 also has a new website, offering enhanced search and identification of current winning wines, producers and regions. Registration to exhibit at the 2024 event is available via the new website until the 29 February application deadline.

Meanwhile, Occitanie wines have been growing in popularity in the UK – the region achieved an 11% increase in volume and a 17% rise in value in the first half of 2023, year-on-year.

Occitanie represents 30% of French wine sold in the UK and outperforms all other French regions (French Customs figures). It is the largest wine-producing region in the world with 270,000ha of vineyards and 81 grape varieties.

Isabelle Kanaan, executive director, of Bureau de la Région Occitanie/Pyrénées-Méditerranée in London, said: “The new website is very much the hub of our new strategy to connect UK buyers with producers. Our year continues with bespoke events offering opportunities to meet and progress direct business.

“Over a decade, thanks to Tim Atkin MW, we established the high standards of blind judging which made the Top 100 the definitive current snapshot of top wines from Occitanie. Now buyers and writers respect and value this initiative, we are continuing to develop the potential. For 2024 we welcome the involvement of MWs Susie Barrie and Peter Richards to widen visibility and infuse a fresh dynamic into the competition.”

