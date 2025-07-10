Subscriber login Close [x]
Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2025 nominations now open

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  10 July, 2025

The Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers list is again open for nominations from the trade.

The prize, which spotlights the leading businesses within the UK’s drinks wholesaling sector, is inviting Harpers trade readers to propose companies for the award. The nominees will make up a ‘long list’, which will then be considered by our expert judging panel. Nominations are welcome for all suppliers, from regional to national and niche to generalist.

Up to three candidate businesses can be selected for nomination, drawing from a sector which is so integral to the shape and trajectory of the drinks trade, from taste making to logistical innovations. Competition will be stiff, as Harpers anticipates another strong cohort of applicants highlighting an array of supplier success stories.

During September our panel will dive into each nomination, assessing criteria including company ethos, service, portfolio, sustainability and training, to determine this year’s Top 50.

Award winners will be announced in the October issue of Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine.

To make your nominations for this year’s Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers, you can click here.

