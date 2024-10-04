Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024 ranking: 10-1 revealed

Welcome to the final reveal of our Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024, featuring the Top 10 businesses in the UK.

Crowning our Top 50 list, these are the companies that really shone, impressing our judges by scoring highly across all of the judging criteria, delivering above and beyond, and thus setting a benchmark for their peers.

This year we invited our Top 10 to gather for a networking lunch at Carousel in London, announcing the results after our winning wholesalers had been suitably wined and dined, which we then filmed for the release of the final tranche of our Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers results on our YouTube channel.

Click here to watch those Top 10 results in full.

Drawn from a dynamic and ever-evolving sector, all of our Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers are companies that our judges deemed to have gone the extra mile in terms of quality of service, portfolio, innovation, plus much else besides. And their inclusion in this list is in recognition of that professionalism and attention to detail.

We’d also like to extend a big thank you to our sponsor, Stoli Vodka, which helped make this year’s Top 50 Wholesalers such a success.

A big thank you too to our judges – Matteo Furlan, head of wines at The Dorchester; Sophie O’Neill, director of global procurement excellence at Compass Group; and Sam Thackeray, MD at Amber Beverages – for their professional and dedicated judging.

And finally, a big congratulations from Team Harpers to all who have made it into our Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024, with a special shout out to all who made our Top 10… well done!







