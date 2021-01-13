GCA calls on suppliers to say if retailers are treating them 'fairly and lawfully'

By Lisa Riley

Mark White, the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA), has launched the annual survey with a call to wine and spirit suppliers to tell him if retailers are treating them “fairly and lawfully”.

White said the survey was a “valuable opportunity” for wine and spirit suppliers to the UK’s largest supermarkets to tell the GCA about any Code issues they are facing and whether the regulated retailers are treating them “fairly and lawfully”.

“This survey will be immensely valuable in helping me identify the issues the groceries sector is facing as well as guiding my future work. What suppliers producing wine and spirits can tell me is particularly important as this is my first year as GCA and the sector is still working under the challenges of Covid and Brexit so I am asking them to be as frank as possible. Their answers can help their businesses,” he said.

White added that he was “particularly keen” to hear from small and specialist producers. “I know from previous surveys that micro and small companies have lower awareness of the Code and the work of the GCA”, he said.

After the survey has closed, the GCA will be asking YouGov to carry out some detailed interviews with suppliers on particular issues arising from the findings.

The survey, which for the first time also asks suppliers to provide positive feedback to their retailers, closes on 21 February, with the GCA publishing the results later in the spring.

The survey can be accessed here.

The GCA is the independent statutory office responsible for enforcing the Groceries Supply Code of Practice and to regulate the relationship between supermarkets and their direct suppliers.