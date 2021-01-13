Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

GCA calls on suppliers to say if retailers are treating them 'fairly and lawfully'

By Lisa Riley
Published:  13 January, 2021

Mark White, the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA), has launched the annual survey with a call to wine and spirit suppliers to tell him if retailers are treating them “fairly and lawfully”. 

White said the survey was a “valuable opportunity” for wine and spirit suppliers to the UK’s largest supermarkets to tell the GCA about any Code issues they are facing and whether the regulated retailers are treating them “fairly and lawfully”.

“This survey will be immensely valuable in helping me identify the issues the groceries sector is facing as well as guiding my future work. What suppliers producing wine and spirits can tell me is particularly important as this is my first year as GCA and the sector is still working under the challenges of Covid and Brexit so I am asking them to be as frank as possible. Their answers can help their businesses,” he said.

White added that he was “particularly keen” to hear from small and specialist producers. “I know from previous surveys that micro and small companies have lower awareness of the Code and the work of the GCA”, he said.

After the survey has closed, the GCA will be asking YouGov to carry out some detailed interviews with suppliers on particular issues arising from the findings.

The survey, which for the first time also asks suppliers to provide positive feedback to their retailers, closes on 21 February, with the GCA publishing the results later in the spring.

The survey can be accessed here

The GCA is the independent statutory office responsible for enforcing the Groceries Supply Code of Practice and to regulate the relationship between supermarkets and their direct suppliers.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Cadman Fine Wines: General Manager Wine Division

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long read: From hospitality to homelessness

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95