Quinta de Soalheiro joins Thorman Hunt

By Andrew Catchpole

Quinta de Soalheiro has appointed Thorman Hunt as its distributor in the UK.

The move, which sees this leading Portuguese estate move on from Iberian specialist Raymond Reynolds, embeds Quinta de Soalheiro in a portfolio that has a much wider geographical spread, with a view to further growing its presence in the UK.

Family-owned Soalheiro, which is based in the Melgaco region in the very north of Portugal, is well known as a top producer of Alvarhino, with a reputation for quality and innovation across its portfolio.

In addition to its focus on indigenous white varieties, the estate produces the likes of pet nat, sparkling, flor style, long skin contact Georgian-inspired wine and, more recently, a red blend, with terroir and minerality to the fore.

“Over the past decades, we have worked with a distribution partner in the UK whose commitment and dedication have been instrumental in developing and establishing our brand in this market. We sincerely thank them for their work and for the relationship built over the years,” said Maria João Cerdeira, Soalheiro’s second generation owner.

“We now enter a new phase with Thorman Hunt and their team, to whom we wish every success in this next chapter, confident they will continue to strengthen the brand’s growth and presence in the United Kingdom.”

Thorman Hunt’s MD, Simon Thorpe MW, added: “We were both surprised and delighted to be approached by Quinta de Soalheiro to take on their wines, adding another exceptional producer to our portfolio. We cannot wait to start working with the Soalheiro team.”

The name Soalheiro suggests the combination of sunny site and family plot that underscore the wines of this estate, which was founded by João António Cerdeira in 1974. A pioneer in the region, today his legacy continues through a wide portfolio of typically site and plot specific smaller production wines that aim to capture the essence of the local grapes and their terroir.







