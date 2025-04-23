Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Taylor’s releases Sentinels Vintage Port 2023

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  23 April, 2025

Taylor’s has made its declaration of Vintage Port today, St George’s Day – the traditional date for the announcement – and alongside launches Sentinels Vintage Port 2023.

Introduced last year with the Sentinels 2022 vintage, this second bottling is described as “another remarkable expression of the deep, complex, and fruity character that defines the Pinhão Valley’s historic vineyards”.

The wine is made with grapes from Taylor’s Terra Feita, Junco, Casa Nova, and Eira Velha estates, which are in the Feitoria sub-region, demarcated in 1756 as the area producing the very best Ports and marked by stone pillars, or ‘marcos de feitoria’.

The name ‘Sentinels’ pays tribute to these granite posts.

Taylor’s MD Adrian Bridge commented: “This release continues our tradition of producing wines that celebrate the rich heritage of the Douro Valley and Taylor’s estates. Taylor’s Sentinels is a celebration of our heritage, and this latest vintage reaffirms its place among our most distinguished offerings."

The blend of the 2023 vintage uses a ‘component selection’ method, which, said Taylor’s, ensures “the final wine embodies the distinctive characteristics of each estate, while bringing together their diverse elements to create a harmonious and balanced wine”.

David Guimaraens, head winemaker at Taylor’s, said: “As with the first vintage, Taylor’s Sentinels Vintage Port 2023 has the potential to age gracefully in the bottle, with a long life ahead. However, it is equally approachable and enjoyable in its youth, offering wine enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the exceptional character of the Pinhão Valley from the very first taste.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Symington declares Quinta Vintage Port f...

North South Wines appoints new hires ami...

Majestic completes acquisition of Enotri...

Wiltshire-based Witchmark latest distill...

Freixenet unveils premium alcohol-free C...

OIV: ‘Generational’ change in drinking h...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Reh Kendermann: Sales Manager UK

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95