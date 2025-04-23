Taylor’s releases Sentinels Vintage Port 2023

By Jaq Bayles

Taylor’s has made its declaration of Vintage Port today, St George’s Day – the traditional date for the announcement – and alongside launches Sentinels Vintage Port 2023.

Introduced last year with the Sentinels 2022 vintage, this second bottling is described as “another remarkable expression of the deep, complex, and fruity character that defines the Pinhão Valley’s historic vineyards”.

The wine is made with grapes from Taylor’s Terra Feita, Junco, Casa Nova, and Eira Velha estates, which are in the Feitoria sub-region, demarcated in 1756 as the area producing the very best Ports and marked by stone pillars, or ‘marcos de feitoria’.

The name ‘Sentinels’ pays tribute to these granite posts.

Taylor’s MD Adrian Bridge commented: “This release continues our tradition of producing wines that celebrate the rich heritage of the Douro Valley and Taylor’s estates. Taylor’s Sentinels is a celebration of our heritage, and this latest vintage reaffirms its place among our most distinguished offerings."

The blend of the 2023 vintage uses a ‘component selection’ method, which, said Taylor’s, ensures “the final wine embodies the distinctive characteristics of each estate, while bringing together their diverse elements to create a harmonious and balanced wine”.

David Guimaraens, head winemaker at Taylor’s, said: “As with the first vintage, Taylor’s Sentinels Vintage Port 2023 has the potential to age gracefully in the bottle, with a long life ahead. However, it is equally approachable and enjoyable in its youth, offering wine enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the exceptional character of the Pinhão Valley from the very first taste.”









