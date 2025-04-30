Quinta Do Noval declares 2023 vintage Port

By Jaq Bayles

Quinta do Noval has declared three Vintage Ports from 2023.

The combination of weather conditions for that year resulted in the three “exceptional” wines: Quinta do Noval Nacional Vintage Port 2023, Quinta do Noval Vintage Port 2023, and Quinta do Passadouro Vintage Port 2023.

The weather in 2023 was described as “refreshingly temperate”, with Quinta do Noval MD Christian Seely saying: “A mild and notably wet winter fully replenished much-needed water levels in the soil. A mild and dry spring provided ideal conditions for vine growth and a good early flowering.

“July and August were mild and sunny, with no extreme heat or water stress. This permitted slow homogenous ripening of the grapes through to September, when they were picked in excellent sanitary condition, arriving in the lagares ripe and healthy with clean aromatic expression, phenolic balance and ideal freshness.

“The results were excellent for several parcels of Touriga Nacional, Touriga Francesa and Sousão. The Nacional and various other old vine field blend parcels were exceptional.

“The wines reveal remarkable fruit purity, structure and aromatic depth. These are Vintage Ports of notable elegance, complexity and balance, already expressive in their youth, but with the structure and depth to age and develop in bottle for many decades.”









