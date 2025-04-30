The Drinks Trust announces annual Gala date

By Jaq Bayles

The Drinks Trust has announced its annual Gala is to take place on Monday 6 October 2025 at Claridge’s, London. The event invites guests from across the drinks industry to join the charity in a “night of celebration and purpose”.

The charity said just 240 guests will attend, so “opportunities for table reservations and sponsorships are extremely limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis”. This year, The Drinks Trust Gala is also offering the chance to reserve premium tables, each hosting “a leading industry buyer, providing unparalleled networking potential”. It is urging companies to secure places as soon as possible.

A Champagne reception will start the Gala evening off, during which The Drinks Trust said guests can “connect with key industry figures, including influential leaders, industry buyers, brand ambassadors, and professionals passionate about their industry”.

The reception will be followed by a three-course meal by Claridge's chefs and throughout the evening attendees will be invited to take part in fundraising activities, learn more about The Drinks Trust's work, and “dance the night away”.

The Drinks Trust is once again partnering with Hillebrand Gori as headline sponsor of the Gala.

Proceeds from the evening will contribute to The Drinks Trust’s mission to deliver support services to thousands of industry professionals across the UK, by providing financial assistance, nurturing their wellbeing and championing the growth of a skilled and engaged workforce.

Nicky Burston, CEO of The Drinks Trust, said: “We are delighted to bring back the much-loved gala format, and I am especially thrilled that this will be at such a prestigious venue as Claridge’s. This night will be a rare opportunity to network with top industry leaders and buyers in an exclusive and intimate setting, to raise money together and have a great deal of fun in the process.”

Tables reservations can now be made, alongside limited sponsorship opportunities. To get involved with The Drinks Trust Gala visit here. To discuss how your business can support Gala, email Anton Lovatt, partnerships manager at anton@drinkstrust.org.uk.










