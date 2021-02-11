Subscriber login Close [x]
Water brand launches in aid of The Drinks Trust

By Lisa Riley
Published:  11 February, 2021

Trust Water, a premium water brand, has been launched by hospitality experts Mark Bickerton and Richard Bailey.

Launched specifically to help support those working in the drinks industry, 100% of net profits from every bottle sold will be donated to The Drinks Trust

Still and sparkling variants of the spring water, which comes from the Herefordshire countryside, are available in a range of formats, from glass and recycled PET to a lightweight, environmentally-friendly refillable aluminium. 

By "making a simple brand choice for Trust Water”, the hospitality sector could "help support its own people and help us reach our goal of raising £500,000 for The Drinks Trust in the first year”, said Bickerton. 

“People who work in the drinks industry are a resilient bunch, but the sector has been hit badly by Covid-19 and we are only just starting to see how seriously this is affecting the lives of our colleagues,” said Bickerton. 

“The Drinks Trust is always there for the industry and has provided support, care and assistance since 1886 and it is our ambition for Trust Water to make a difference to their work with those who need it most.”

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, added, “We are excited by the new brand that Richard and Mark have created, which heralds a new approach of supporting the industry from within. 

"With 100% of the profits being donated to The Drinks Trust, the number of lives that we can touch will be significantly increased and I hope that everyone in the industry will get behind Trust Water in a show of strength and unity.”

In December, The Drinks Trust has unveiled its The Drinks Community Mentoring Programme, a key part of its recently announced The Drinks Community initiative.



 

 

