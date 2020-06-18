Pernod Ricard unveils on-trade reopening guide

Pernod Ricard UK has published a ‘Back to work in the new normal’ guide to help the hospitality industry prepare to reopen.

Available now, the guide includes content on how consumer needs have changed during lockdown, how to prepare and reopen, and how to serve drinks in a safe and responsible way.

Also included is a section on what the on-trade can learn from trends being seen in the off-trade.

It would help venues “navigate the lifting of lockdown”, said Dan I’Anson, brand engagement & advocacy manager.

“We recognise the on-trade sector is getting ready to face an uncertain future and that there are many new challenges to overcome by operating in the ‘new normal’.

“Our guide has been designed with that in mind and provides practical solutions, with tips from some of our industry’s best and brightest bartending talent on how to rebuild and rebound, including Megs Miller from FAM and Clint Ghent from Revolucion de Cuba,” he said.

It was “time to look forward and work together to rebuild and rebound”, he added.

The guide is the latest in a series of initiatives implemented by Pernod Ricard UK to support communities and the hospitality industry during Covid-19, including a donation of £250,000 to industry charity The Drinks Trust, a partnership with the WSET to offer 2,000 online training courses for free and the production of 20,000 litres of hand sanitiser.

The new guide is available to download here.







