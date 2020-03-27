Support pours in for The Drinks Trust

By Lisa Riley

Support for The Drinks Trust is pouring in from companies big and small with the latest batch of supporters including Pernod Ricard, English wine producer Fox & Fox and Whisky.Auction.

Pernod Ricard has pledged £250,000 to the industry charity in support of its new coronavirus (Covid-19) campaign, which was launched last week to to support the individuals of the industry through the weeks ahead and also to fundraise to help deliver that support.

"It's an unprecedented time for our industry. The Drinks Trust offers fantastic financial support and places emphasis on the health, wellbeing and career development of individuals within the industry,” said David Haworth, MD at Pernod Ricard UK.

Meanwhile East Sussex wine producer Fox & Fox has launched a three-bottle tasting pack of sparkling wines to raise funds for The Drinks Trust and the Sussex Community Foundation, with sales from the £10 pack equally divided by the two charities.

At the same time Whisky.Auction has announced its April auction will be in aid of The Drinks Trust, with over 100 bottles poised to be ‘charity bottles’ - all donated by businesses and individuals in the drinks trade all doing their bid to support the industry - from which all proceeds will fo to the charity.

Thanking everyone for their support, Ross Carter, CEO at The Drinks Trust, said: “We are now fundraising to help deliver that support and I would like to thank everyone who is supporting us at this difficult time.”

The Drinks Trust would be adding more practical advice and ultimately financial help to those who have lost their jobs, he added.

For regular updates, visit www.drinkstrust.org.uk/together.

The latest round of support follows Concha y Toro urging ‘larger’ drinks companies to support The Drinks Trust’s campaign as it itself donated a “substantial” amount earlier this week.