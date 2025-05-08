Glen Scotia unveils oldest ever whisky

By Hamish Graham

Campbeltown scotch producer Glen Scotia has announced the release of a 50-year-old whisky, its oldest ever. The 1973-distilled single malt marks a fresh trajectory for the Kintyre distiller.

The release forms part of a new collection from Glen Scotia, ‘The Elements of Campeltown Collection’, with this whisky comprising the first release of the collection, set to be known as ‘Number One: Air’.

The unique campaign is inspired by the Celtic five-fold knot: air, water, fire and earth bind together to create the fifth circle in the centre, denoting the spirit. Whiskies that form part of the collection are all drawn from the producer's oldest maturing casks, with each release showcasing a different ‘element’.

According to the distiller, the initial ‘Number One: Air’ release “captures Campbeltown’s maritime climate and the subtle nuances it weaves into the whisky over time”.

Michael Henry, Loch Lomond Group master blender, took the stewardship of the long-aged single malt seriously.

He commented: “Responsibility for whisky of this age, where the passage of time shapes and moulds the character of the spirit is a privilege. With the first release in this milestone collection for Glen Scotia, I want to give people the opportunity to experience our distillery character at this remarkable age and showcase how time has shaped it.”

On the ageing conditions, Henry expanded: “Matured exclusively in American oak, with its more subtle, supportive cask influence, the character shines through.

“Bringing this whisky to its optimum condition has been through knowing the character of the spirit, its interplay with the wood and thoughtful cask management, with a vision already laid down for future releases that will bring people on an incredible journey.”

Glen Scotia master distiller and distillery manager, Iain McAlister, added: “It is remarkable to think about all the hands this 50-year-old would have passed through, each inheriting it and opting to let it continue its journey beyond them until this optimal moment.”

The release is limited to only 100 individually numbered crystal decanters and has a RRP of £35,000. It is available by enquiry from Glen Scotia's website and in specialist retailers from May onwards.









