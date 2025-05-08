Subscriber login Close [x]
South African growers report ‘exceptional’ quality harvest for 2025

By Hamish Graham
Published:  08 May, 2025

The trade body South Africa Wine has shared details of what it characterises as an ‘exceptional harvest’ for wine estates in the country.

Mild and dry conditions across the nation’s winegrowing regions have led to an optimistic outlook regarding producers’ 2025 vintages. Strong ripening conditions were seen both in coastal and inland regions, with vineyards observing vigorous growth with low disease pressure.

Isolated challenges, including brief heat peaks in December and January, did not significantly disrupt this year’s harvest.

Dr Etienne Terblanche, a consultation service manager at Vinpro, charts this year's growing trajectory.

He said: “Cooler temperatures during ripening helped preserve acidity and enhanced the development of colour and flavour compounds, particularly in cultivars such as Pinotage, Shiraz, and Chardonnay. These are wines we can be proud of.”

The quality of the harvest has reverberations beyond what will be tasted in glass, believes Rico Basson, CEO of South Africa Wine.

“This harvest underscores the resilience and commitment of our growers and winemakers to elevate South African wine to greater heights.

“What matters most is not only the quality in the glass, but also the value created via a focused sales and marketing opportunity across more than 120 markets globally. A premium harvest like this strengthens our position as a vital contributor to the national economy,” he added.

Industry body AAWIS estimates the 2025 grape harvest yielded 1.244mn tonnes from 86,544ha. Production remains below long-term averages, partly due to the shrinking vineyard footprint across the country. South Africa Wine believes, however, the quality of the vintage aligns with their industry’s drive towards premiumisation.

The 2025 season also marks the centenary celebration of Pinotage, the nation’s signature grape.




Christopher Delalonde joins Perfect Cell...

