South Africa celebrates 'small but high quality’ 2021 harvest

By James Lawrence

The South African wine industry has released a favourable crop estimate following the 2021 growing season.

According to oversight body Vinpro, a mostly cool spring in The Cape led to bud break generally occurring seven to 14 days later than normal. However, budding was consistently good and even. Although the initial growth was slow due to relatively cool conditions, warmer weather in November accelerated the growth rate and most vineyards were able to catch up during flowering, which occurred approximately five days later than normal.

“At this very early stage the wine grape crop is estimated to be smaller than in 2021, but still larger than the five year industry average,” said Conrad Schutte, manager of Vinpro’s team of viticulturists.

“Producers experienced an excellent winter due to sufficient cold, as reflected by regular snowfall on mountain peaks, along with consistent rain which supplemented soil water levels and contributed to a substantial rise in Western Cape dam levels,” he added.

Looking ahead to the 2022 harvest, Schutte observed that:“The season looks promising, but a lot could change leading up to the harvest.”

The next crop estimate by viticulturists and producer cellars will be released in the third week of January 2022.





After a tough pandemic, this harvest will be a boost to South Africa's producers, who are now looking ahead to CapeWine, which will take place from 5 to 7 October 2022, following its 12 month postponement.