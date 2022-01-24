Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

South Africa anticipates reduced grape harvest in 2022

By James Lawrence
Published:  24 January, 2022

As vintage 2022 approches, South Africa's winegrowers are expecting a relatively small crop overall, when compared to last year.

According to industry body Vinpro, this is partly due to a programme of vineyard restructuring, with vines grubbed up in the Northern Cape, Olifants River and Robertson regions.

In addition, high disease pressures and heatwaves in certain regions have reportedly diminished the potential yield this year.

“At this early stage, we expect this year’s wine grape crop to be smaller than in 2021,” said Conrad Schutte, manager of Vinpro’s team of viticulturists. The body issues crop estimates together with industry body SAWIS (South African Wine Industry Information & Systems).

However, Vinpro noted that while the harvest is estimated to be smaller in most winegrowing regions, Stellenbosch, the Cape South Coast and Klein Karoo were expected to produce good quantities.

According to Vinpro, “due to a cool, wet spring, budding was seven to 14 days later than normal in general, but consistently good and even. The cool weather also delayed initial growth, but most vines caught up during flowering, which occurred about five days later than usual.”

The next crop estimate by viticulturists and producers will be released in the third week of February 2022.

As reported by Harpers, South Africa's quality-led growers, total exports of South African wine to the UK rose 20% by value and 12% in volume in 2021, according to the latest figures released by industry body SAWIS.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Indigo Wines: Head of Logistics

...

Agile Media: Harpers Reporter

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95