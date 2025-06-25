Symington expands oenotourism reach with new Porto venue

By Jaq Bayles

Symington Family Estates (SFE) has renovated a three-storey historical townhouse in the centre of Porto as a venue to merge Portuguese and British winemaking and hospitality.

Matriarca – named in honour of the family’s original matriarch, Anglo-Portuguese Beatriz Leitão Carvalhosa Atkinson – is currently undergoing a soft opening prior to its official launch on 25 September.

The venue comprises a 40-cover restaurant under the direction of head chef Pedro Lencastre Monteiro, previously of several Michelin starred restaurants in Portugal, along with a wine bar, cellar shop, wine academy and cocktail bar.

As well as offering the full Symington portfolio, Matriarca will be an international outpost for Hambledon Wine Estate in Hampshire, which was acquired by the Symingtons and Berry Bros & Rudd at the end of 2023.

Each space in the new venue has been shaped by London-based designers, Thurstan, led by former European design director at Soho House, James Thurstan Waterworth.

SFE said: “The Wine Bar, located on the ground floor, is the ideal place for catching up with friends over a wine tasting and shared dishes, and The Dining Room restaurant, warm and elegant, reflects the family’s joint heritage by bringing together the best of British and Portuguese cuisine through the vision of up-and-coming Porto chef, Pedro Lencastre Monteiro.

“Featuring an unparalleled selection of Symington wines and ports, The Cellar Shop offers personalised recommendations from knowledgeable staff, and, in the coming months, the family will also open The Attic Bar, specialising in port cocktails, and adjoining Wine Academy that will offer courses, exclusive masterclasses, and creative workshops.”







