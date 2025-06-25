Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Symington expands oenotourism reach with new Porto venue

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  25 June, 2025

Symington Family Estates (SFE) has renovated a three-storey historical townhouse in the centre of Porto as a venue to merge Portuguese and British winemaking and hospitality.

Matriarca – named in honour of the family’s original matriarch, Anglo-Portuguese Beatriz Leitão Carvalhosa Atkinson – is currently undergoing a soft opening prior to its official launch on 25 September.

The venue comprises a 40-cover restaurant under the direction of head chef Pedro Lencastre Monteiro, previously of several Michelin starred restaurants in Portugal, along with a wine bar, cellar shop, wine academy and cocktail bar.

As well as offering the full Symington portfolio, Matriarca will be an international outpost for Hambledon Wine Estate in Hampshire, which was acquired by the Symingtons and Berry Bros & Rudd at the end of 2023.

Each space in the new venue has been shaped by London-based designers, Thurstan, led by former European design director at Soho House, James Thurstan Waterworth.

SFE said: “The Wine Bar, located on the ground floor, is the ideal place for catching up with friends over a wine tasting and shared dishes, and The Dining Room restaurant, warm and elegant, reflects the family’s joint heritage by bringing together the best of British and Portuguese cuisine through the vision of up-and-coming Porto chef, Pedro Lencastre Monteiro.

“Featuring an unparalleled selection of Symington wines and ports, The Cellar Shop offers personalised recommendations from knowledgeable staff, and, in the coming months, the family will also open The Attic Bar, specialising in port cocktails, and adjoining Wine Academy that will offer courses, exclusive masterclasses, and creative workshops.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

New appointments at Alliance as Wareing...

Sommelier Wine Awards 2025 results

€15m EU funding to boost inclusive growt...

New appointment for BBR in Washington DC...

Heritage Wines seeks additional business...

Sales of Lidl’s own label Pimm’s alterna...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95