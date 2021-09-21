CapeWine organisers unveil new 2022 date

By James Lawrence

The next edition of CapeWine will take place from 5 to 7 October 2022, following its 12 month postponement.

Last held in 2018, the tri-annual CapeWine show is the flagship event for the South African wine industry, bringing together the largest number of South African wine producers in one space. The event attracts a global audience of wine professionals, including journalists, critics and buyers.

The 2022 edition is centred around ‘sustainability 360’, highlighting the three core pillars of Place, People and Prosperity, combining the values of environmental awareness, social justice and long-term profitability for the industry.

Siobhan Thompson, CEO of Wines of South Africa, said: “We are so thrilled to be welcoming the world’s wine trade back to South Africa next year. The past 18 months have been a turbulent time for our producers, but we’ve seen so much support and enthusiasm for our wines at the same time”

She added: “Our guests will not only get to experience the amazing quality of our wines but also indulge in the culinary experiences, beautiful landscapes and world-class tourism that forms the back-drop to our wine industry.”

South Africa's wine industry has been badly affected by a series of government prohibitions on the domestic sale of alcohol.

In July, oversight body VinPro reported that nearly half of black-owned wine farms in South Africa believed their businesses wouldn't be able to survive the next year, due to the succession of alcohol bans in the country.







