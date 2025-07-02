Hallgarten & Novum Wines partners with Champagne Gosset

By Jaq Bayles

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has entered a strategic partnership with Champagne Gosset, becoming the exclusive distributor of its portfolio to the UK hospitality and retail sectors.

Épernay-based Gosset, the oldest Champagne House, said the partnership marked a “significant chapter” in its growth and long-term commitment to the UK.

Jean-Pierre Cointreau, Champagne Gosset president, added: “The UK is a historic and discerning market for fine Champagne, and we are confident that Hallgarten’s reach, knowledge and reputation will enhance our ability to serve both the on and off-trade communities, as well as private clients and collectors.”

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Champagne Gosset into our growing portfolio, as we look to source the finest wine producers in each region for the UK market. Gosset’s philosophy, heritage and signature style offer something truly distinctive for our customers. Their reputation for creating a range of cuvées that speak from the cellar helps them to stand-out from the crowd. We look forward to building on the strong foundations of the brand in the market and bringing their remarkable cuvées to a wider audience.”

Hallgarten & Novum Wines will represent the full Champagne Gosset range, including the Grande Réserve, Grand Rosé, Gosset Celebris vintages, and limited releases.