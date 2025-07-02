Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hallgarten & Novum Wines partners with Champagne Gosset

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  02 July, 2025

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has entered a strategic partnership with Champagne Gosset, becoming the exclusive distributor of its portfolio to the UK hospitality and retail sectors.

Épernay-based Gosset, the oldest Champagne House, said the partnership marked a “significant chapter” in its growth and long-term commitment to the UK.

Jean-Pierre Cointreau, Champagne Gosset president, added: “The UK is a historic and discerning market for fine Champagne, and we are confident that Hallgarten’s reach, knowledge and reputation will enhance our ability to serve both the on and off-trade communities, as well as private clients and collectors.”

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Champagne Gosset into our growing portfolio, as we look to source the finest wine producers in each region for the UK market. Gosset’s philosophy, heritage and signature style offer something truly distinctive for our customers. Their reputation for creating a range of cuvées that speak from the cellar helps them to stand-out from the crowd. We look forward to building on the strong foundations of the brand in the market and bringing their remarkable cuvées to a wider audience.”

Hallgarten & Novum Wines will represent the full Champagne Gosset range, including the Grande Réserve, Grand Rosé, Gosset Celebris vintages, and limited releases.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Study shows Gen Z no longer leading mode...

EPR fees announced as joint statement la...

Jancis Robinson MW welcomed as patron of...

Bonhams announces charity collaboration...

Sales of Lidl’s own label Pimm’s alterna...

Symington expands oenotourism reach with...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95