Hallgarten continues portfolio expansion with first cognac

By Hamish Graham
Published:  25 July, 2025

The importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines has continued its portfolio expansion apace with the addition of Cognac producer Frapin.

The supplier has added six of Frapin’s Cognacs to its range, including Cognac 1270, Cognac VSOP and Cognac 'Fontpinot' XO 100th Anniversary.

Frapin’s 240ha estate sits in the heart of Grande Champagne, the premier cru of the Cognac Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée, in the west of France.

The estate’s growing history dates back to 1270 and it continues to use harvesting, distillation and ageing methods passed down through the Cognac-producing generations.

Portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, Jim Wilson, believes adding Frapin Cognac to the company’s already expansive listing will bring mutual benefits to supplier and producer.

He commented: “We are proud to be a wine specialist business, and in-keeping with this, excited to be extending our portfolio into the grape-based spirits world with what we see as one of the best examples of Cognac in the world, with bottles aged beyond the requisite amount of time.

“By extending our portfolio with Frapin, we are able to cover all stages of the dining experience; from aperitif, to digestif. Frapin is a producer that needs little introduction and we are all very excited to be working with them, and itching to show the products off to our partners in the trade.”

Patrice Piveteau, cellar master and MD at Cognac Frapin, adds: “This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing our craftsmanship to discerning wine and spirits enthusiasts. We are very excited to be working with the team at Hallgarten Wines.”




