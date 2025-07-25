Subscriber login Close [x]
LWC opens sustainable depot in Merseyside

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  25 July, 2025

Independent wholesaler LWC has opened a 74,500sq ft state-of-the-art distribution depot in Knowsley, Merseyside, in what it says is “a major investment in the region and setting a new standard for service and sustainability”.

The site is more than double the size of LWC’s previous Widnes-based depot and reflects the rise in demand in the area from local hospitality customers. The company says the depot is its “most environmentally advanced facility”, being built to the BREEAM Excellent standard – a sustainability certification that indicates a high level of environmental performance.

Reflecting this, the new depot features a 211 kWp solar PV system paired with 300 kWh of battery storage, which is expected to supply over 55% of its electricity.

LWC said: “The system significantly reduces reliance on the grid and avoids over 40,000 kg of CO₂ emissions annually – equivalent to taking nine petrol cars off the road or planting more than 1,600 trees each year.

“Crucially, the battery system stores excess solar energy generated during the day, allowing the facility to operate sustainably around the clock.”

The depot investment is part of LWC’s wider ESG strategy, which includes reducing emissions across its distribution network, investing in low-carbon technologies, and embedding more sustainable practices into its day-to-day operations.

Scott Brady, depot manager at LWC Merseyside, said: “This new depot is a big step forward for our team and our customers. It gives us the space, systems, and sustainability credentials to support the region’s hospitality sector with greater efficiency, faster turnaround, and even better service.”

The new site enables LWC to hold more stock locally, improve product availability, and streamline delivery operations.

Ebrahim Mukadam, LWC managing director, added: “We’re proud to be investing in Knowsley – not only as a distribution hub, but as a community. This depot reflects the way we want to grow: responsibly, sustainably, and always with the customer at the centre.”

With 18 depots across the UK, LWC supplies more than 15,000 customers nationwide.




