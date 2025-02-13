LWC ramps up substantiality goals with new ESG commitments

By Hamish Graham

LWC, the UK’s largest independent drinks wholesaler, has announced a new set of ESG commitments, which is aimed at helping the wholesaler reach its net zero by 2050 target.

Among LWC’s new headline commitments are targets including a 25% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 – Scope 1 emissions being GHGs that a company emits directly from sources it owns, while Scope 2 are indirect emissions from a company’s purchasing of external energy.

Within its ambitions to reduce Scope 1 emissions, the company is looking to electrify all its warehouse equipment by 2030.

Scope 3 emissions, those arising from all other indirect emissions up and down the value chain, are planned to be reduced by 25% by 2035 via partnering with LWC’s top 20 suppliers.

Other headline commitments include the installation of solar array at all suitable LWC sites by 2035 as well as piloting the use of alternative biofuels for its HGV fleet. Past sustainability commitments at the firm have included a road mile reduction partnership with Asahi, which aimed to take 450 vehicle journeys off the road, by encouraging LWC depots to place fewer but larger orders, ensuring better transportation efficiency.

The changes are ones that Ebrahim Mukadam, MD at LWC, believes will continue to propel the company’s sustainability ambitions in a positive direction.

“The announcement of our headline commitments alongside the launch of our green initiatives really underscores a strategic step change in pace for us.

“We have set our goals, supported them with robust action plans and are formally holding ourselves to account. We want to lead by example, by being transparent and taking responsibility for our own footprint, but also supporting our customers, partners and suppliers to also make more sustainable choices.”

Beyond the new sustainability goals, the ESG ambitions include a commitment to introduce three leadership or line management development programmes per year, including one women in a leadership programme. Additionally, there is the commitment to ensure that at least 1% of the wholesaler's workforce is on an apprentice.

To read more about LWC's new ESG commitments, visit here.










