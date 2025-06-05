EWGA slashes emissions with HVO fuel switch

By Hamish Graham

Lancashire wine importer and wholesaler EWGA Wines has announced it is switching its entire fleet of vans from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel.

Changing to this fuel source will reduce the vans’ net emissions by up to 90%, as well as lower particulates emitted by 30% and nitrogen oxide by 9%. The move will be a simple transition as HVO can be used in existing diesel engines with little modification.

EWGA has pursued a suite of green business approaches in recent years, including achieving ISO 14001 accreditation for environmental management, installing a solar panel array at its HQ and an all-electric fleet of sales vehicles.

Commenting on the development, Adrian Moeckell, MD of the firm, lays out why EWGA took this decision: “We have long had a desire to improve our Scope 3 emissions, which are primarily delivery vehicle fuel.

“Battery technology has not advanced far enough for moving heavy loads on vans as we have proven with our three-year trial. We have now discovered HVO fuel, which is a direct swap for diesel. Having sourced a local supplier, we’re now delighted to slash our delivery emissions by 90% and also use fuel which is 100% recycled.”

Moeckell added: “The path to a responsible, accredited, sustainable company has taken five years, but worth all the time and investment. EWGA can now deliver wine and help deliver a better future all at the same time.”

To achieve the fuel conversion the importer-wholesaler partnered with fellow Lancs company Compass Fuels. The latter specialises in supply of low-carbon fuel alternatives.

EWGA Wines is a signatory to the Harpers Sustainability Charter. You can follow this link to find out more.









