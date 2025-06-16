González Byass joins Harpers Sustainability Charter

By Jaq Bayles

González Byass UK is the latest signatory to the Harpers Sustainability Charter, which is building a network of sustainably minded businesses and is a reference for companies looking to work with sustainable partners.

The family-owned wine and spirits producer, founded in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, in 1835, counts among its brands Tío Pepe, Beronia, Vilarnau and Viñas del Vero, and is present in more than 100 countries worldwide.

It describes its commitment to sustainability as its “legacy” and says the launch of its People + Planet plan has embedded environmental and social responsibility into every part of its operation.

Among González Byass’ sustainability aims is the cutting of CO₂ emissions by 55% by 2030 (vs. 2019) – in 2024 it reduced Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 22% year on year and 53% of its energy is from renewable sources,

Already 87% of the electricity the company uses is green, it maintains a 99% waste recovery rate and packaging improvements include lightweight bottles (90% of wines), sustainable closures, recycled materials, and pilots for reusable bottles through the Rebo2Vino project.

Efficient irrigation systems, smart sensors, and agri-climate monitoring have enabled an 11.8% year-on-year reduction in water use while it is committed to protecting old vineyards, support organic/biodynamic farming, and enhancing vineyard ecosystems.

González Byass supports 962 employees across six countries with wellbeing programmes including psychological support (Ifeel), 15,000+ hours of training, and inclusion policies.

Its roadmap to 2030 includes: Achieving 100% sustainable vineyard management; scaling up circular economy solutions across all production; continuing CO₂ reductions and renewable energy deployment; advancing regenerative viticulture and biodiversity enhancement; and deepening social impact in the communities in which it operates.









