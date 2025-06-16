Pedalling to Pubs fundraiser exceeds £100K

By Jaq Bayles

The 2025 Pedalling to Pubs bike ride has raised a record-breaking total of over £100,000 for hospitality charities the Licensed Trade Charity (LTC) and Only A Pavement Away.

60 hospitality leaders cycled 220km across the Lake District, from Penrith to Cockermouth to Carlisle, battling steep climbs and torrential rain to raise funds surpassing last year’s total of £85k, with donations still coming in for the charities which support people entering, employed in, or leaving the hospitality sector.

This year’s headline sponsor was Polaris Elements, with the ride also supported by Thatchers Cider, Lucky Saint, and partners British Institute of Innkeeping (BII).

Steve Alton, lead rider and CEO at the BII, said: “This year’s ride was very challenging with steep, rolling hills and torrential rain, but seeing the fundraising total exceed a phenomenal £100k makes it all worth it.

“Thank you to everyone who took part and to everyone who has donated – your incredible support allows these two charities to continue helping people in the hospitality industry who need it most. It’s not too late to contribute, so if you are able, we would be beyond grateful for any further donations.”

Chris Welham, CEO of the LTC, said: “Completing this year’s Pedalling To Pubs felt indescribable, but seeing the fundraising total surpass £100k is on another level. On behalf of the LTC, I want to thank everyone who has supported this year’s ride. The funds enable us to continue providing vital health and wellbeing support, practical advice, and financial assistance for people in the licensed hospitality community.”

Greg Mangham, Founder and voluntary CEO of Only A Pavement Away, said: “We’re so incredibly proud of each and every one of the inspirational industry leaders who crossed the finish line in the Lake District, and want to thank everyone who contributed to this spectacular fundraising total of over £100k. The funds will allow us to continue building brighter futures, giving those wanting to rebuild their lives a pathway into long-term, stable employment within hospitality.”









