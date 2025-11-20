Kir-Yianni acquires Domaine Sigalas

By Oliver Catchpole

Kir-Yianni, the family-run Greek winemaking estate, has acquired Domaine Sigalas, the Santorini winery, from a company owned by Greek shipowner Thanassis Martinos.

The move brings together three of Greece’s wine regions – Naoussa and Amyndeon (through Kir-Yanni estate) and Santorini (through Domaine Sigalas), all united by the family’s focus on sustainable growth and the importance of unique terroirs and indigenous grapes.

Kir-Yianni was founded in 1997 by pioneering winemaker Yiannis Boutaris. He was succeeded in 2004 by his son Stellios Boutaris (pictured), a fifth-generation winemaker.

The estate has had a relationship with Domaine Sigalas since 2009, supporting winemaker Paris Sigalas in his mission to bring Santorini to the global wine trade, and since 2020 it has been managing the Sigalas winery, implementing investments focused on its vineyards, its infrastructure and its people.

Stellios Boutaris, winemaker and CEO of Kir-Yanni, explained: “The acquisition of Domaine Sigalas is the strongest vote of confidence in the vineyard and the wines of Santorini.

“We have deep roots on the island — I personally made my first harvest there in 1985. The way we see and understand the outstanding uniqueness of Santorini is reflected in our strategic long-term investment in the island.

“With respect to traditions and commitment to science and innovation, we are building up a sustainable future. This year’s harvest has sparked concern and even skepticism. These are the crucial moments that test whether you have a plan – and we do.”

Kir-Yianni’s growth is expected to reach more than €20 million in annual turnover, with exports reaching €7 million through distribution to 55 countries.

Additionally, investment in sustainable wine tourism makes up an important part of its strategy, with more than 35,000 visitors to the three locations (Naoussa, Amyndeon and Santorini) this year alone.

Kir-Yianni said this ‘new era’ will be led by a fresh generation of scientists, headed by Sara Iakovidou (an oenologist), Stratos Guillame Xirafis and Kostas Tellis (two agronomists), plus Yiannis Boutaris – the son of Stellios Boutaris and part of the sixth generation of the winemaking family.

Domaine Sigalas cultivates 45ha of vineyards (17ha of them newly planted) in and around the village of Oia, situated in the northern part of Santorini.

It is implementing innovative practices in sustainable viticulture and water management, including a pilot grey-water reuse scheme, in collaboration with Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Santorini Municipal Water and Wastewater Company, and the Santorini Winemakers Association.

Domaine Sigalas is a strong advocate for cooperation and collective action, lending active support to the Santorini Winemakers Association and to initiatives that promote the sustainable future of Santorini and Greek Wine.

This is in-line with the Kir-Yianni family philosophy – it was the first Greek winery to verify its carbon footprint and joined International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) in April 2023 as a Silver Member.









