Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Italy’s entire food culture gains UNESCO listing

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  11 December, 2025

Italy’s cuisine has been recognised with a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage listing, with its diverse wines deemed a part of that rich gastronomic fabric.

The status, announced on Wednesday (10 December), has previously been awarded to the likes of Neapolitan pizza and opera singing, but marks the first time a country has been recognised for its cuisine in its entirety.

As such, Italian cuisine, and the wine embedded within that culture, is now considered a ‘living heritage’ by UNESCO.

While the main focus of this new listing is clearly food-based, it does more broadly help with recognition of wine’s cultural importance within gastronomy.

Previous listings have tended to focus on specific practices such as the traditional qvevri winemaking methods of Georgia, or Italy’s own head-trained bush vines of Pantelleria and the landscape itself of the hilly Prosecco vineyard heartlands.

The new elevation follows a successful application by the Italian government to have Italian cuisine recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, and now means that various UNESCO safeguarding, good practice and support initiatives will look to embed and preserve Italian gastronomic traditions for future generations.

While no-one in the trade is expecting a notable uplift of Italian wine sales, it is certain that a fair few glasses of vino will have been raised across Italy at the news and such recognition can only boost respect for Italy's already popular gastronomic status. 

“The UNESCO listing is great news for Italian food and wine, and recognition of the changes that have happened in the past few decades. Italian food and wine remain regional rather than national, something which is important to retain and encourage in an increasingly homogenised world”, said David Gleave MW, chairman of Italian champion Liberty Wines.

“I don’t think we’ll see a direct link between the UNESCO listing and an increase in sales, but it will help sustain interest in Italy’s indigenous varieties and unique styles of wine. This authenticity is an important aspect of what people are searching for in today’s wine world, so it should help sustain Italy’s place in the market”.

Gleave added that the UNESCO status, which is designed to encourage sustainability for future generations, could only help with the strides that Italian producers are already making to protect the source and thus quality of their food and wine production. 



Picture credit: Pixabey



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Gen Z turning away from Dry Jan

Chimera announces significant portfolio...

New CEO appointed at Direct Wines

Report: Champagne highs and lows in 2025

Alliance sees fine wine sales surge afte...

Champagne Cattier unveils on-trade partn...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95