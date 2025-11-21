Re-imagined Calvados sets Gen Z in its sights

By Andrew Catchpole

Mention Calvados to a twenty-something in the UK, and there’s a vanishing slim chance that they will have heard of the spirit, let alone tried it. It’s a category whose image is more one of a past era, when the sight of elderly French workmen chugging down a tot with their Gallois represented a romantic notion of France. One producer, though, has set out to turn this dated notion on its head with a fresh approach to this enticing apple-based spirit.

Step up family-run Domaine de La Flaguerie, which has just launched its newly repackaged range of fruit-forward, sustainably-produced Calvados’ into the UK market in partnership with JBE imports.

“Our entry into the UK market is a natural evolution for La Flaguerie,” says La Flaguerie owner, Jean Petrich. “The UK’s growing appreciation for artisanal, authentic spirits aligns perfectly with our values and our story.”

And Gen Z and millennials are very much in Petrich’s sights.

With the input of UK-based consultancy Neat Collective, the new range has been given clean, modern, Instagram-ably colourful labels, with the spirit inside retaining more of an apple-forward character, nodding towards a drinking generation for whom cider is part of the repertoire.

Speaking to Harpers, Neat’s founder and director Andy Newcombe explained: “This is a category that historically has been seen as an after-dinner drink, enjoyed by older generations. We want to change that perception and show younger consumers that Calvados is versatile, drinkable, and perfect for a wide range of occasions.”

The upshot has been a repacked look, aimed at appealing to a younger demographic, with a focus on both the more apple-driven evidence of the distillates origin in the orchards of northern France, plus the organic regenerative farming which deliver those crops for the spirit.

“We’re trying to bring this to twenty and thirty-somethings in the UK; they’ve enjoyed gin, they’ve enjoyed spiced rum, and now they are looking to enjoy something new,” he said.

“It’s all about creating a product with integrity, one that tells the story of sustainability, while the liquid is exceptional – and we’ve been getting incredible feedback from tastings with the trade.”

The range itself comprises of a Blanche, a 2-Year-Old, a 6-Year-Old, and a Pommeau de Normandie, covering all bases from sipping spirit to cocktail base.

Master of Malt has placed a first order, and the range should go live on Amazon soon, with other premium spirits distributors and hospitality groups also taking an interest, added Newcombe.

The rollout strategy, which centres on growing the brand through higher end bars and restaurants, is to first target the hipper European cities such as London, Paris and Berlin, with a further eye on markets such as Canada, Japan and Singapore to the future.

As Newcombe put it: “It’s all about showing the new wave of consumers that Calvados has a lot to offer.”

It’s a high bar to set for one brand to attempt to pivot the market for such a traditional spirit. But clearly Domaine La Flaguerie has its ducks in a row, with a product and a strategy that could just win over the next generation of drinkers with their thirst for something authentic, sustainable and new.







