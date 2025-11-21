Luma Monteiro appointed head of marketing at Davy’s

By Oliver Catchpole

Davy’s Wine Merchants & Wine Bars has announced the appointment of respected wine judge, buyer and communicator Luma Monteiro as its new head of marketing.

Monteiro initially joined Davy’s in 2021 to oversee its trade marketing division. In May this year she was promoted and began managing all merchant marketing activities spanning online retail, trade and events. She will now lead marketing for both the merchant and wine bar companies.

Her background in the industry is substantial – after a decade working as a senior buyer for a multinational mining company, she moved to the UK in 2016, where she began to focus exclusively on wine.

Today, she judges for major competitions across Europe and the UK, holds a WSET Diploma and was ranked number 31 in Drinks Retailing's Most Influential People in Drinks UK. She also runs Wineria, a popular wine account on Instagram.

She has several specialisms, including South America, Spain and Portugal, as well as earning a silver medal from the Champagne Academy.

Commenting on her appointment, Monteiro said: “I am thrilled to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for Davy’s. This is a diverse business with deep heritage, real authority in wines and a unique story. I particularly love the fact that Davy’s pioneered the wine bar in London, something many people don’t realize, and I believe we should be proud advocates of that history.

“More than ever, our focus is on bringing small family producers to the UK who share our passion for terroir, character and sustainability.

“I have worked in this industry for more than eight years and I deeply value wines that tell genuine stories. There are so many great wines in the Davy’s portfolio, and I look forward to bringing this passion to our wine bars and merchant activities as we shape our strategic vision for 2026.”

Founded in 1870, Davy’s remains family owned five generations later. In 1964 John Davy (the fourth generation) created one of the first wine bars in London, offering quality wine by the glass at a time when that experience was mainly confined to select hotels.

Now led by chairman James Davy, the company remains forward-thinking, recently launching a boutique ten-pin bowling alley in the Victorian cellars of its headquarters in Greenwich.

Andrew Chudley, MD and head buyer at Davy’s, added: “Luma has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a clear strategic understanding of the market.

“Her appointment as head of marketing is a natural and well-deserved progression, and we are confident she will bring depth, focus and creativity as Davy’s continues to champion quality, sustainability and independent family producers.”







