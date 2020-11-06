Lousada steps up as CEO at QB

By Andrew Catchpole

Quintessential Brands (QB) has announced changes for its senior team, with former MD James Lousada stepping up to take the role of CEO.

In moves that the company says will “affirm its focus on establishing itself as the trade’s indispensable spirits partner of choice”, changes are also being made within the marketing team.

Rob Curteis, former global marketing director for the company’s gin portfolio, becomes group marketing director, joining the company’s senior executive team, while former UK marketing director Russell Kirkham becomes customer marketing director UK & EMEA.

Kirkham will continue to oversee the customer insights focus, working with retail brand marketing director Neil Anderson to ensure “customer are given tailored and unbiased service”, said the company.

Lousada and the team have grown QB, which counts Greenall’s gin among its sprits portfolio, to be the number two spirits supplier to the off-trade, steering the company through a challenging year.

“I’m incredibly proud of the way everyone at QB has responded to the challenges we’ve faced this year,” said Lousada.

“In today’s world, where many operators are looking for category solutions and for guidance on how to respond to the seismic changes this year has brought and their impact on consumer behaviour, Quintessential Brands is very well-placed to help.”

The Quintessential Brands senior executive team has undergone several changes this year, with Alex Pollard joining as CFO in January 2020, and Jacqueline Drury being promoted from senior legal council to group general counsel, in May this year.







