Ginposium moves online

By Lisa Riley
Published:  08 June, 2020

The Gin Guild has moved its annual gin industry seminar Ginposium online.

Instead of performing in front of an audience, this year’s keynote speakers have created a series of videos which will be available on the Gin Guild’s website from 12 June.

With delegates booked to attend from as far away as the Philippines, the Gin Guild said it felt it needed to ensure the content was heard despite not being able to hold the event in its normal format due to Covid-19.

“We may not be able to meet in person but we felt there was absolutely no reason why the excellent content created by the speakers should not be heard by as wide an audience as possible, globally,” said Gin Guild director general Nicholas Cook. 

As the association for the industry, the Gin Guild saw its role as providing as much support and information to its members as possible, added Cook.

“We are delighted that putting Ginposium 2020 online is one way of doing this.”

This year’s presenters include Dr Anne Brock, Grand Rectifier of the Gin Guild and Master Distiller at Bombay Sapphire, who will be leading a panel discussion via Zoom on how the industry is working through Covid-19, while Joanne Moore, Master Distiller at Quintessential Brands, will be talking about the importance of a ‘mindful innovation’ approach for flavoured gins and the roles of botanicals and flavours.  

Ginposium 2020 will also feature a “gin tasting with a difference”, where a panel will give its verdict on some of the latest gins released in 2020, along with gin trends, also via Zoom.

As at October 2019, Guild membership stands at 350, with the members representing, through their respective companies, thousands involved in the gin industry.

