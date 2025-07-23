Subscriber login Close [x]
Australian Vintage unveils premium single-serve wine range

By Hamish Graham
Published:  23 July, 2025

Wine producer Australian Vintage has announced the launch of a new series of premium single-serve wines, named Poco Vino.

The new range, which will be available at Morrison’s, will include a Malbec, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Shiraz.

Packaged in 187ml bottles and priced at £3.75, the new wines see Australian Vintage respond to the growing demand for single-serve wines among UK consumers.

Research by Poco Vino themselves revealed that 44% of Brits regularly enjoy just one glass of wine, while 68% admit they would not open a bottle if they did not plan to finish it.

Tom Dusseldorp, CEO of Australian Vintage, comments on the launch: “Poco Vino is made for modern living. Wine is complicated, exclusive, and too serious, so we’ve created a range that puts format and flavour first.

“Not only are the wines high quality, diverse in flavour, and unconventional, but in partnership with Tubes, we’ve crafted a premium, purpose-driven bottle design that’s as mindful as it is practical: less waste, more variety and zero guilt.”




