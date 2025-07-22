Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Armit partners with Weingut Bernard Ott in Austrian expansion

By Hamish Graham
Published:  22 July, 2025

Armit Wines has expanded its European fine wine portfolio with the onboarding of Austria’s Weingut Bernard Ott.

The winery, based in the southwestern Wagram region, is spearheaded by owner and winemaker Bernhard Ott (pictured), a fourth-generation winemaker from the Ott family, who have been cultivating vineyards in the central European nation since 1889.

A champion of biodynamic viticulture, Ott was a founding member of respekt-BIODYN and farms over 50ha of certified biodynamic vines.

The vigneron also takes a regenerative agriculture approach utilising cover cropping and a no-irrigation method. The resulting still Grüner Veltliner wines align to the British market’s penchant for precise, expressive white wines.

The portfolio addition grows Armit’s fine wine offering, which already includes the likes of Château Lafleur of Bordeaux and Tuscany’s Tenuta San Guido.

Ott is buoyed by the winery’s expanded footprint in the UK market: “This partnership marks an important step for us: together with Armit Wines, we are confident that we will achieve our goal of being listed in some of the finest restaurants across Great Britain, while also making our wines more accessible to the many loyal Ott fans in the UK.”

MD of Armit Wines, Brett Fleming, added: “When I first tasted Domaine Ott at Wine Paris earlier this year I was astounded by the purity of Bernhard’s wines and even more so to discover they had very limited representation in the UK.

“Given the market challenges we were not looking to expand our portfolio but frankly, opportunities like this are rare so it was an obvious choice to come to an agreement with them. To say we are delighted is an understatement.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Wine GB Awards include first 99 points a...

Wine & Sprit Trade Association publishes...

Vinitaly and the City: Calabrian confide...

Diageo CEO quits

Ben Franks: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

Lenz Moser: Chinese market on brink of u...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Wanderlust Wine: On Trade Sales Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Buyer/Portfolio Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95