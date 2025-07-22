Armit partners with Weingut Bernard Ott in Austrian expansion

By Hamish Graham

Armit Wines has expanded its European fine wine portfolio with the onboarding of Austria’s Weingut Bernard Ott.

The winery, based in the southwestern Wagram region, is spearheaded by owner and winemaker Bernhard Ott (pictured), a fourth-generation winemaker from the Ott family, who have been cultivating vineyards in the central European nation since 1889.

A champion of biodynamic viticulture, Ott was a founding member of respekt-BIODYN and farms over 50ha of certified biodynamic vines.

The vigneron also takes a regenerative agriculture approach utilising cover cropping and a no-irrigation method. The resulting still Grüner Veltliner wines align to the British market’s penchant for precise, expressive white wines.

The portfolio addition grows Armit’s fine wine offering, which already includes the likes of Château Lafleur of Bordeaux and Tuscany’s Tenuta San Guido.

Ott is buoyed by the winery’s expanded footprint in the UK market: “This partnership marks an important step for us: together with Armit Wines, we are confident that we will achieve our goal of being listed in some of the finest restaurants across Great Britain, while also making our wines more accessible to the many loyal Ott fans in the UK.”

MD of Armit Wines, Brett Fleming, added: “When I first tasted Domaine Ott at Wine Paris earlier this year I was astounded by the purity of Bernhard’s wines and even more so to discover they had very limited representation in the UK.

“Given the market challenges we were not looking to expand our portfolio but frankly, opportunities like this are rare so it was an obvious choice to come to an agreement with them. To say we are delighted is an understatement.”









