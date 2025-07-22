Scotch auction to whisk collectors off their feet

By Oliver Catchpole

The Distillers’ Charity, in partnership with Sotheby’s, is for a third time bringing together Scotch whisky distilleries for the biennial Distillers One of One Auction.

Thirty-six distilleries have donated 40 completely one-off lots, which are just now beginning to be revealed.

These lots will be auctioned off live at Hopetoun House (near Edinburgh) this autumn on 10 October, with the proceeds from each sale being given to charity.

The auction, which started in 2021, has so far been a philanthropic success, raising £4.3 million. These monies have principally gone to the Youth Action Fund, which supports young people across Scotland, helping them to gain employment or employable skills.

This has allowed the Fund to support around 1,000 young people a year, and by June 2025, 33% of these young people had attained some kind of employment, with another 28% progressing to higher education, along with 19% who were in some kind of vocational training.

Speaking about this, Beanie Espey-Geraedts, MD of Distillers One of One, said: “The work being done by the Youth Action Fund is truly impressive, and the results speak for themselves – the scale of impact is really incredible.”

Additionally, the event has been a success for participating distilleries: out of the 81 lots that were donated over previous years, 37 broke global sales records for the distillery that created them.

So far, six of this year’s whiskies have been revealed: Gordon & MacPhail Trilogy, Laphroaig Capsule, Ladyburn Marilyn Monroe by Sam Shaw, The Glen Grant Eternal, Glendronach Arias in Time (pictured) and Old Pulteney Polaris.

According to Jonny Fowle, global head of spirits at Sotheby’s: “Distillers One of One is the apex at which whisky meets art and luxury… These lots incorporate everything imaginable, from glass art and tailoring to watercolours and photography.”



The organisers of Distillers One of One have described the auction as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience for collectors”, with no two bottles alike.



For more information, visit the Distillers One of One Auction site here.









