International Beer Challenge 2025 results revealed

By Jaq Bayles

Harvey’s Old Ale has been announced as the Supreme Champion in the Taste Awards of the annual International Beer Challenge, which this year attracted entries from some 30 countries.

Hobgoblin was awarded a gold medal in the Design & Packaging Awards, receiving the highest score for its range of cans.

In all, 20 gold medals were awarded across the Taste and Design & Packaging Awards, with the Supreme Champion for taste chosen from the gold medal winners by the senior judging panel, chaired by Jeff Evans.

Commenting on this year’s awards, which are run in association with our stablemate Drinks Retailing magazine, Evans said: “It’s always a pleasure to be chair of the judges for the IBC. It’s a job I’ve been doing for 23 years, and I’ve enjoyed this year’s competition as much as any.

“We had some truly knowledgeable judges on the team this year, and they tasted beers from around 30 countries, sampling ales, lagers, stouts, wheat beers and more from places such as Brazil, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Taiwan, Lithuania, Japan, Paraguay, South Africa and Australia, as well as renowned beer-drinking nations such as Germany, Belgium, the USA and the UK.

“To win a medal of any colour in the IBC is not easy, because all the judges on a table have to agree on the decision, so I congratulate all the successful breweries and hope that the awards help them spread the word about their exceptional beers.”

Trophies

Supreme Champion: Old Ale, Harvey & Son (Lewes)

Best Lager up to 5%: Patagonia Amber Lager, Cervezaria Patagonia

Best Lager above 5%: San Miguel Especial, Mahou San Miguel

Best Flavoured Beer: Recurring Dream, Siren Craft Brew

Best Speciality Beer: Mahou Barrica Bourbon, Mahou

Best Ale up to 5%: Old Ale, Harvey & Son (Lewes)

Best Ale above 5%: Urbrew Adventure (Classic) Strong Ale, Urbrew (China) Craft Beer Co

Best Stout or Porter: Prince of Denmark, Harvey & Son (Lewes) Ltd

Brewer Awards

This year, IBC gave five Brewer Awards based on a company’s accumulation of medals and its points score.

Supreme Champion Brewer: Cervejaria Denker

Brewer of the Year: Africa: Highly Commended for ABInBev Africa (Ghana)

Brewer of the Year Asia: Urbrew

Brewer of the Year Australasia: Highly Commended for Prancing Pony

Brewer of the Year Europe: Hertog Jan

Brewer of the Year North America: Highly Commended for Athletic Brewing

Brewer of the Year South America: Cervejaria Denker

Brewer of the Year UK: Harvey and Son







