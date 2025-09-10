Subscriber login Close [x]
SWA Trophy winners to feature at SITT

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  10 September, 2025

The Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) 2025 Trophy winners will be available for tasting at both SITT London and SITT Manchester next week, on 15 and 17 September respectively.

The winning wines, as judged by many of the top sommeliers in the UK, represent the very best in each category from this year’s SWA competition.

Moreover, in addition to the Trophy winners – which include wines such as Champagne Duval-Leroy Blanc de Blanc Premier Cru 2008, Lake Chalice Pinot Noir, Plume 2019 and Delaire Graff Estate Chardonnay 2022 – visitors to SITT can also sample a selection of Gold winning wines to judge for themselves the calibre and variety of SWA entrants.

The SWAs are unique as a competition in that all wines entered (except sparkling and fortified) are exclusive to the on-trade, judged by sommeliers for sommeliers and on-trade buyers.

The showing of the SWA Trophy wines, along with a selection of Golds, is a great fit for the SITT events – Specialist Importer Trade Tastings, to give them their full name – which are tailored to showcase wines from the portfolios of suppliers that are aimed at buyers for the premium on- and off-trades.

This year’s SITT events, which are run by Harpers’ owner Agile Media, have grown in scope, confirming a roster of new exhibitors.

Five of those new importers will be exclusive to the Manchester tasting: Vinham Wines, Wine Traders, The Original Wines, Amathus Drinks and Alliance Wine.

Meanwhile, another 10 additions will be at both London and Manchester: Sapling Spirits, Pinea, Praise Wines, ODV Vouvray, Very Fine Vinos, Ultra Comida, Nebbia de Luce, Maltby & Greek and Ben Franks Wines.

For more information on SITT please click here.

For further information about the SWA either to enter the 2026 awards or be considered as one of our Sommelier judges check out our website sommelierwineawards.com or email swa@agilemedia.co.uk.



