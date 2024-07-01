SWAs full results revealed for 2024

By Harpers Editorial team

Harpers is delighted to announce the results of the revamped and rebooted Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) which were revealed this afternoon (1 July) at Imbibe Live.

Returning following a pandemic-induced hiatus, the SWA stands out as the only wine awards judged by sommeliers for sommeliers and on-trade buyers.

As before, the same focused entry criteria remains – namely that every single wine entered has to be destined for the hospitality sector.

This afternoon, Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole and SWA chair Isa Bal MS of Trivet revealed the top winners, including those taking home the Producer of the Year and Merchant of the Year awards, as well as the trophies for the best performing wines in the competition.

The full results can be found here.



As a taster of some of our amazing winners, we can reveal that the winner for the House White of the Year trophy went to Calmel & Joseph’s Villa Blanche Chardonnay 2023, a Pays d’Oc from the Languedoc. Judges praised the confident way this wine was made and thought it would appeal to a large audience.

House Red of the Year went to Beronia, Crianza Edición Limitada 2019 Rioja (Gonzalez Byass) for its value and for offering “immediate appeal”.

Gastropub Wine of the Year went to Gaia’s Notios 2022 (Hallgarten & Novum Wines), from Santorini in Greece, while the Champagne of the Year award was picked up by Laurent-Perrier, Alexandra, Rosé Millésimé 2012.

Meanwhile, the Sparkling Wine of the Year award went to Ridgeview’s Bloomsbury NV, tasted in Magnum.

All the wine trophies were hand-picked from a re-tasting of the Gold medal winners from this year’s competition, thus representing the ‘best in class’ across a range of categories.

Next up are the Producer and Merchant of the Year Awards.

Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year went to Laurent-Perrier; New World Producer of the Year went to Kaiken; European Producer of the Year was clinched by Ramon Bilbao.

The Overall Wine of the Year was named as the Michele Chiarlo Barbera d'Asti Superiore Nizza, which also picked up Red Fine Wine of the Year.

The Value Merchant of the Year gong was awarded to LWC Drinks, while Bibendum took home the title of New World Merchant of the Year.

Classic Regions Merchant of the Year went to Alliance Wine. Over 80% of Alliance’s medal-winning wines came from classic regions, with 20% of those receiving a Gold medal.

Liberty Wines was awarded Fine Wine Merchant of the Year.

While extending a hearty congratulations to all, we would also like to thank our sponsors: Richard Brendon Glassware, Notable Wine Logistics and YesMoore Creative.













