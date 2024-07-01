Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

SWAs full results revealed for 2024

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  01 July, 2024

Harpers is delighted to announce the results of the revamped and rebooted Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) which were revealed this afternoon (1 July) at Imbibe Live.

Returning following a pandemic-induced hiatus, the SWA stands out as the only wine awards judged by sommeliers for sommeliers and on-trade buyers.

As before, the same focused entry criteria remains – namely that every single wine entered has to be destined for the hospitality sector.

This afternoon, Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole and SWA chair Isa Bal MS of Trivet revealed the top winners, including those taking home the Producer of the Year and Merchant of the Year awards, as well as the trophies for the best performing wines in the competition.

The full results can be found here.

As a taster of some of our amazing winners, we can reveal that the winner for the House White of the Year trophy went to Calmel & Joseph’s Villa Blanche Chardonnay 2023, a Pays d’Oc from the Languedoc. Judges praised the confident way this wine was made and thought it would appeal to a large audience.

House Red of the Year went to Beronia, Crianza Edición Limitada 2019 Rioja (Gonzalez Byass) for its value and for offering “immediate appeal”.

Gastropub Wine of the Year went to Gaia’s Notios 2022 (Hallgarten & Novum Wines), from Santorini in Greece, while the Champagne of the Year award was picked up by Laurent-Perrier, Alexandra, Rosé Millésimé 2012.

Meanwhile, the Sparkling Wine of the Year award went to Ridgeview’s Bloomsbury NV, tasted in Magnum.

All the wine trophies were hand-picked from a re-tasting of the Gold medal winners from this year’s competition, thus representing the ‘best in class’ across a range of categories.

Next up are the Producer and Merchant of the Year Awards.

Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year went to Laurent-Perrier; New World Producer of the Year went to Kaiken; European Producer of the Year was clinched by Ramon Bilbao.

The Overall Wine of the Year was named as the Michele Chiarlo Barbera d'Asti Superiore Nizza, which also picked up Red Fine Wine of the Year.

The Value Merchant of the Year gong was awarded to LWC Drinks, while Bibendum took home the title of New World Merchant of the Year.

Classic Regions Merchant of the Year went to Alliance Wine. Over 80% of Alliance’s medal-winning wines came from classic regions, with 20% of those receiving a Gold medal.

Liberty Wines was awarded Fine Wine Merchant of the Year.

While extending a hearty congratulations to all, we would also like to thank our sponsors: Richard Brendon Glassware, Notable Wine Logistics and YesMoore Creative.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Lay & Wheeler announces key appointments

AXA's Seely takes Napa Outpost on tour

Campari clarifies it is not under invest...

Chapel Down considers sale amid expansio...

Old Vine Registry announces ‘vine hunt’...

English whisky market soars to £1 billion

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager London

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95