Gru-vee voyage: an ever-evolving style

Austria’s flagship grape variety is a sommelier favourite, and rightly so, with plenty to offer restaurant wine lists in terms of its broad range of styles and notable food friendliness. While it might not be quite the heyday for Grüner Veltliner in the UK on-trade that it once was, it’s a grape well worth exploring, particularly as it continues to evolve stylistically.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.