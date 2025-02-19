Subscriber login Close [x]
Gru-vee voyage: an ever-evolving style

By Clinton Cawood
Published:  19 February, 2025

Austria’s flagship grape variety is a sommelier favourite, and rightly so, with plenty to offer restaurant wine lists in terms of its broad range of styles and notable food friendliness. While it might not be quite the heyday for Grüner Veltliner in the UK on-trade that it once was, it’s a grape well worth exploring, particularly as it continues to evolve stylistically.

