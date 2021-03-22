Champagne Gosset Matchmakers 2021 open for entries

By Jo Gilbert

Champagne Gosset is once again reaching out to chefs and sommeliers to take part in its annual Matchmakers competition and be in with a chance of winning an all expenses paid trip to its estate.

Now in its sixth year, the Gosset Matchmakers competition aims to recognise up-and-coming sommelier and chef partnerships by challenging them to co-create the perfect food and Champagne pairing.

The competition is open to sommelier and chef teams who have no more than five years professional work (or furloughed) experience in the UK trade. They do not have to be working together in the same establishment to enter, but can pair up with someone from a different place of work and apply as a team.

Past winners include sommelier Joshua Castle and chef Myles Donaldson, who took home the title for Noble Rot in 2020.

Gosset Matchmakers is organised by Louis Latour Agencies, Champagne Gosset’s UK agent. This year, it also has the backing of The Sommelier Collective and Le Cordon Bleu London.

In 2021, teams are being challenged to create an innovative dish to match with one of Gosset’s core Champagnes. Entrants can choose to focus on either Gosset Grande Reserve or Gosset Grand Blanc de Blancs, but the pairing must be a “perfect match”.

Entrants will be required to share a video of their dish and wine pairing, being as creative as they like. They will also receive a Champagne Gosset entry pack which includes a bottle of the two focus Champagnes to experiment with, plus additional ingredients for inspiration.

Entries must be received by 31 May, after which a short-list of five finalists will be invited their pairings to a panel of judges including chair Matthieu Longuere MS, wine director at Le Cordon Bleu London, representatives from Champagne Gosset, Louis Latour Agencies, The Sommelier Collective as well as high profile sommeliers and chefs.

Along with the title of Gosset Matchmaker, winners will receive a Gosset goody bag containing a magnum of Gosset Champagne and an all-expenses-paid trip to Gosset to take part in an exclusive vins clairs blending workshop with Gosset’s cellar master Odilon de Varine.

Closing date for entries is 31 May 2021 and finalists will be announced in July 2021. The final will take place on 14 September.





