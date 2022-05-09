Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Gosset Matchmakers Competition returns for its seventh year

By James Lawrence
Published:  09 May, 2022

Champagne Gosset welcome entries for the 2022 edition of its landmark Matchmakers Competition, run in collaboration with The Sommelier Collective and Le Cordon Bleu in London.

According to the house, the competition is open to sommelier and chef ‘teams’ of two, who each have no more than five years professional work experience in the UK trade. They do not have to be working together in the same establishment to enter.

“Each ‘team’ will be challenged to create to an inspiring and innovative dish to match Gosset Grande Reserve Champagne which they will then share, by posting either a photograph or a simple video of their dish and Champagne pairing, being as creative as they would like to be, on social media, tagging #gossetmatchmakers,” said a representative from Gosset.

“Entries will then be whittled down to five finalist teams who will be invited to the final judging at CORD by Le Cordon Bleu London. They will have to recreate their dishes and present their pairings to a panel of high-profile expert judges from across the food and wine industry.”

In addition, every sommelier/chef team will be given a secret box of ingredients and asked to prepare a dish that pairs with another Gosset label – details to be revealed on the day.

The 2022 judging panel will be compered and chaired by Matthieu Longuere MS, wine director at Le Cordon Bleu London, alongside representatives from Champagne Gosset, Louis Latour Agencies, The Sommelier Collective as well as high profile sommeliers and chefs.

The lucky winners will be awarded the title of Gosset Matchmaker 2022 and treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to the house. Part of the prize includes an exclusive vins clairs blending workshop with Gosset’s cellar master Odilon de Varine. They will also receive a Gosset ‘goody bag’ containing a magnum of Gosset Champagne.

The closing date for entries is 30 June 2022. Entrants must upload their video entry on social media before the end of the day.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Moët teases permanent Harrods Champagne bar

Lanchester Group invests £20m in new sel...

Global wine exports reach record high

Top 25 Sommeliers to celebrate best in t...

Simpsons' Wine Estate unveils major expa...

Madame F launches rosé in Sainsbury's na...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Executive UK, Europe and America

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Assistant Brand Manager - UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95