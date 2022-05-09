Gosset Matchmakers Competition returns for its seventh year

By James Lawrence

Champagne Gosset welcome entries for the 2022 edition of its landmark Matchmakers Competition, run in collaboration with The Sommelier Collective and Le Cordon Bleu in London.

According to the house, the competition is open to sommelier and chef ‘teams’ of two, who each have no more than five years professional work experience in the UK trade. They do not have to be working together in the same establishment to enter.

“Each ‘team’ will be challenged to create to an inspiring and innovative dish to match Gosset Grande Reserve Champagne which they will then share, by posting either a photograph or a simple video of their dish and Champagne pairing, being as creative as they would like to be, on social media, tagging #gossetmatchmakers,” said a representative from Gosset.

“Entries will then be whittled down to five finalist teams who will be invited to the final judging at CORD by Le Cordon Bleu London. They will have to recreate their dishes and present their pairings to a panel of high-profile expert judges from across the food and wine industry.”

In addition, every sommelier/chef team will be given a secret box of ingredients and asked to prepare a dish that pairs with another Gosset label – details to be revealed on the day.

The 2022 judging panel will be compered and chaired by Matthieu Longuere MS, wine director at Le Cordon Bleu London, alongside representatives from Champagne Gosset, Louis Latour Agencies, The Sommelier Collective as well as high profile sommeliers and chefs.

The lucky winners will be awarded the title of Gosset Matchmaker 2022 and treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to the house. Part of the prize includes an exclusive vins clairs blending workshop with Gosset’s cellar master Odilon de Varine. They will also receive a Gosset ‘goody bag’ containing a magnum of Gosset Champagne.

The closing date for entries is 30 June 2022. Entrants must upload their video entry on social media before the end of the day.







