Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Gosset Matchmakers 2022 winners announced

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  30 September, 2022

A chef and sommelier team from Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester has been crowned the winners of Gosset Matchmakers 2022, beating out tough competition from peers in Hampshire and Edinburgh.

Chef Julien Deschamps and sommelier Sotir Semini were victorious in their battle for the top spot at this year’s final, which took place at its regular home at Le Cordon Bleu London’s Cord Restaurant in Fleet Street.

This year’s finalists also included sommelier Tristan Wright and chef, Jason Ramplin from The Dining Room at Chewton Glen in Hampshire, who competed alongside sommelier Arthur Ng and chef Murid Laly from Spry Wines in Edinburgh.

However, it was Semini and Deschamps of Alain Ducasse who won the judges over with a pairing of Langoustine and Champagne emulsion with a marmalade of peach and pink peppercorn. The dish was ‘carefully designed’ to pair with Gosset Grande Reserve.

Chair of the panel, Melody Wong said, “It was a fierce competition this year, with all the finalists delivering on quality cooking, service skills, creativity and above all outstanding teamwork. It was hard to choose a winner.”

Now in its seventh year, the Gosset Matchmakers competition is supported by Le Cordon Bleu in London, where finalists are invited to compete to create a pairing with a Gosset Champagne. A popular part of the competition is also the ‘mystery box’ feature.

This year, judge Laetizia Keating, challenged the teams to create a dish from this box of mystery ingredients, which included pork loin, to match with the new Gosset Celebris Blanc de Blancs 2012.

“Pork is a humble, yet challenging ingredient, with many ways to handle and cook it; and the teams did not have much time to plan or create a dish to pair with the newly released Celebris Blanc de Blanc. The winners are very talented, they are the rising stars to look out for,” Wong said.

Chef de Cave, Odilon de Varine, added: “Gosset Champagnes are fine wines enhanced with bubbles, which lend themselves well to be served with food. All the teams showed a good understanding of this. But the winning team really showed thought and creativity in both their dishes in producing something that elevated both the Champagne and the dishes they served.”

Gosset Matchmakers competition was launched back in 2016 to focus on the interaction of fine wine and cuisine via the teamwork of chef and sommelier. The competition also aims to give a platform to those with less than five years’ professional experience, by offering what might perhaps be their first experience of a culinary competition.

The judging panel was made up of sommeliers Melody Wong and James Shaw, Laetizia Keating, head chef of The Pem, Gosset’s chef de caves Odilon de Varine and Guy Nightingale from Louis Latour Agencies, Gosset’s UK distributor.

The winners join a growing list of Matchmakers alumni who hold the ‘Matchmakers’ title for the next year, along with receiving a magnum each of Gosset Champagne. They also win a two-night VIP trip to visit Gosset’s headquarters in Epernay.

The previous two winning teams headed off to the region earlier in September as their initial trip was pushed back due to Covid. The teams were sommelier Joshua Castle and chef Myles Donaldson for Noble Rot (2020 winners); and sommelier Matthew Davison and chef Adam Eyre for Fischers, Baslow Hall (2021).



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Longest serving MW passes away

Aldi launches 70 new wines with the help...

Naked Wines brushes off CEO woes for fir...

Waitrose spreads its bets this winter

Burgundy optimistic about 2022 vintage,...

Nyetimber predicts record-breaking UK sp...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95