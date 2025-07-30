Dawn Davies: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

By Hamish Graham

Dawn Davies, buying director at Speciality Drinks, the latest contributor to our summer Q&A series, ponders recent events in the ever-dynamic world of spirits.

How has business been for you in the first half of 2025 and how do things compare to where you were last year?

It has been a challenge like it has for all of us, but we are beginning to see small shoots of green so hopefully we are seeing a return over the next 18 months to something more stable.

What have been the biggest challenges and headaches so far this year and how have you sought to mitigate those?

I think the question has to be what hasn’t been a challenge. I think we have just been hit so many times with either government decisions that have implications for both on-trade and off-trade, everything to reduce margins for businesses. Then global uncertainty from Trump tariffs to wars. Then there is what we have done to ourselves as an industry, especially in the world of Scotch, which was price too high, release too much and take the consumer for granted. All of this has hit everyone’s purse strings so it has been a big challenge to keep the teams motivated and driving forward.

To an extent mitigation is all about going after business but still ensuring you are fit for the long term. We have adjusted pricing, pursued more offers, strengthened our marketing and driven more liquor to lips with more events. We have really gone after the business.

What are you most proud of achieving this year in terms of driving the business forward?

I am really proud of the fact we have not stood still and we have launched two new shows this year aimed at a new consumer with ‘Welcome to Whisky’ and ‘Tequila and Mezcal show’. We have done more tastings and trainings than ever before, we launched a new private client space in our Great Portland Street shop and have some really exciting things to come in the second half of the year. In a year when we could have stood still and just survived we have still evolved and still driven ourselves forward.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, what is the biggest cause for concern?

We need stability both at home and away. The government needs to start making pro-business choices and not keep penalising wine and spirits.

What single thing could the government do to best improve trading conditions and the success of the drinks sector?

God there are so many things, but I think easing the pressures on business rates and on employment will go a long way.

What trends are you seeing in the drinks world at the moment, and how do you expect that to change going into the autumn?

We are seeing strong interest in Asian spirits from Baiju to Asian whiskies – I see that continuing into the next half as it shows no signs of abating. English whisky is starting to see good growth which I anticipate also gaining ground. We are seeing strong American whiskey sales which may soften as the trade game continues.

Any other predictions for the second half of the year?

It’s not a prediction but more of a rallying cry. In times of adversity there is also opportunity. We as an industry have seen worse than this and we have survived, but this is not the time to stop investing in education or in events and tastings, this is exactly what we need to do. We as an industry have forgotten how to sell, it’s been too easy. So, my prediction is that those that get up and chase business and work collaboratively will win in the next 18 months and those that don’t will have a much harder time.









Quick fire questions…

France, Italy or Spain?

Italy

Georgia, Greece or UK?

Greece

‘Normal’ or ‘natural’ wine?

Normal

Cocktails or straight sippin’ spirits?

Straight

Mixologist or mix it at home?

Mixologist

Aperitif preference?

Champagne

Michelin-starred or cook at home?

Ooh, tough, can I have both?

Perfect drink occasion?

With friends

Desert island treat?

Clairin Sajous









